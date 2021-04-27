Interview: Turning Data Into Value With Eric Weiss

Eric Weiss joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss BTC in 2014, his Bitcoin investment fund and onboarding Michael Saylor.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

This week on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Eric Weiss, CEO of the Bitcoin Investment Group Fund (BIG Fund). Weiss was early to Bitcoin and saw its potential as an alternative store of value over the internet immediately and he was the person that helped introduce Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy to Bitcoin. Weiss and Saylor are long-time friends and it was during the initial fallout of the COVID-19 lockdowns when bitcoin as a money outside of the system started to finally make more sense to Saylor.

“COVID was kind of something that made a lot of people question.” -Eric Weiss

Keroles and Weiss discussed people waking up to Bitcoin, how Bitcoin is actually good for the dollar, Bitcoin exceeding Weiss’s expectations for 2014, BTC incentives and much, much more.

Topics discussed include:

The Bitcoin Investment Group

Bonds to bitcoin

Buying bitcoin in 2014

Buying bitcoin versus business risk

Bitcoin’s incentives and game theory

Saylor’s quick onboarding and conviction

Turning data into value

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.