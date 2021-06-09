Interview: The Pleb’s Bitcoin Development Fund With Ben Price

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Ben Price of Bitcoin development project Open Sats.

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Ben Price of Bitcoin development project Open Sats.

Price is a Bitcoin pleb who left Visa to work on funding open-source software development. He created Open Sats, a 100% pass-through nonprofit for allowing Bitcoiners to donate to open-source development in a taxed-advantaged way. The Open Sats platform has a page that allows users to regularly donate to independent developers or projects listed on Open Sats, or they can donate to a general fund which is allocated by the board of directors. The board consists of Price, Matt Odell, Udi, Janine, James O'Beirne and several other well-known Bitcoiners.

Keroles and Price discussed the process of creating the nonprofit and the challenges they encountered. Price emphasises why 100% pass-through is a major differentiator and thanked several partners that enabled the project to operate with no expenses, including the entire board of directors. Price discussed its 100% BTC-denominated policy and how Open Sats will hold all funds in bitcoin and distribute all donations in bitcoin exclusively.

The project is optimized to help Bitcoiners dollar-cost donate to the best projects in the Bitcoin space and to do so in a Bitcoin-forward way.

