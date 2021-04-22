Interview: Sustainable Bitcoin Mining In North America With Peter Wall

This week on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with the CEO of Argo Blockchain to cover all things Bitcoin mining.

This week on the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with the CEO of Argo Blockchain (ARBKF) to cover all things Bitcoin mining.

The conversation started with a dive into Wall’s Bitcoin story which starts in a hostel in Bali, as these stories often do. Wall’s journey from running that hostel to operating one of the largest public bitcoin mining companies in the industry is a tad out of the ordinary. Wall discussed how Argo breaks down its business among BTC mining, altcoin mining, venture capital and R&D. Of all of these pillars, BTC mining is by far the most important and largest cash cow of the business.

Argo is focused on deploying hash rate across the U.S. with an emphasis on mining using renewable resources. Wall thinks it’s not good that so much mining in China uses coal power, especially during the dry season. He and Argo see North America as being an opportunity to align Bitcoin with green energy while still being extremely competitive globally on energy costs. Wall thinks that Bitcoin mining can get the best of both worlds.

Other topics covered in this podcast:

Mining bitcoin and treasury management The current ASIC market How the ASIC market is changing Misconceptions around Bitcoin mining and energy usage Mining in North America Mining bitcoin in Texas

