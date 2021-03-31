Interview: Surfing, Construction And Bitcoin With Surfer Jim

Surfer Jim joined "Meet The Taco Plebs" to discuss his rabbit hole journey and how Bitcoin builds trust.

For this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Meet The Taco Plebs,” I was joined by Surfer Jim (@surferjimw), a principled and hardworking pleb.

We started off this conversation with Jim sharing how he found Bitcoin and fell down the rabbit hole. He talked about his childhood and how he was always an entrepreneur and builder. He liked to break things down, see how they operated and build them back together. Hands-on work like this teaches you a lot about how and why things work and are the way they are. He also talked about how he used to earn money as a kid digging for clams. This was an easy way to make a quick buck, though some days weren’t as good as others. This then led Jim to a new opportunity.

One of Jim’s buddies offered him a job in a different field of work, and he jumped on the opportunity. He then worked for five to six years as a salesman, but after listening to a motivational speech, he knew he wanted to go into a different line of work, construction, because he knew he made great quality stuff that he could sell and use to build trust with his customers. This is where Bitcoin comes in, because Bitcoin helped build trust between Jim and his customers.

After his rabbit hole story, we talked about how schools don’t teach kids about money and why that’s bad. Learning about money today is a totally different separate process you have to partake in away from school because school has a clear incentive not to teach you about it. I think many kids make poor financial decisions in their early lives that negatively affect them in the near and far future. Studying Bitcoin fixes this.

After studying Bitcoin and getting a firm grasp on it, Jim is excited for his future. He understands the freedom it gives him to enjoy the rest of his life, allowing him to do whatever he pleases. He is more stoked on Bitcoin and life than you!

Below are some of Jim’s most interesting thoughts shared during the interview. And be sure to check out the full episode for more.

How Did You Find Bitcoin And Fall Down The Rabbit Hole?

I heard a podcast linking trust and Bitcoin and had to investigate. This was my third touch.

How Has Bitcoin Changed Your Life?

There are too many ways. Better health, more wealth, enlightenment, more and better friends.

What Is The Most Amazing Thing About Bitcoin To You?

The way it works — that most will never have a clue about.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In The Bitcoin Space?

The price going so high that I can easily retire soon, so I can enjoy the rest of my time here.

What Is Your Price Prediction For The End Of 2021 And The End Of 2030?

2021: $200,000 or higher. 2030: $1 million to $10 million, or maybe higher.

