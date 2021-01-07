Interview: Securing Bitcoin With Anchorage’s Diogo Monica

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3UVx6YyBS8&feature=youtu.be

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host CK sat down with the cofounder and president of Anchorage Custody, Diogo Monica, to talk about the innovative ways that Anchorage is creating better cold storage conditions for institutional bitcoin and crypto asset storage.

Anchorage has become a complete turnkey platform for institutions to leverage in order to build out their bitcoin and other cryptocurrency strategies. Monica has a deep history in securing private keys and mission-critical private information. He led up security at Square and then at Docker.

On this episode, CK and Diogo discussed the following topics:

Anchorage as a qualified custodian

OCC clarity for commercial banks

Who is using Anchorage?

Anchorage filed for a national banking charter

How to create better than cold storage

What is Anchorage seeing from bitcoin custodial demand?

Crypto vs. Bitcoin

What is the mindset and knowledge base of Anchorage customers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.