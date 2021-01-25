Interview: Quick Hits On Bitcoin In Asia With Molly Of HashKey Hub

https://youtu.be/bI2_7t73SX4

On this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Bitcoin In Asia,” Molly joins host John Riggins for a quick-hitting conversation about Bitcoin adoption in Asia to kick off 2021.

Molly is head of marketing at HashKey Hub. She was also Bitcoin Magazine’s first employee in Asia and combines that early Bitcoin experience with a lot of success rolling out Bitcoin products in the continent with Hashkey. This is more of a rapidfire episode, including Molly’s perspective on mainstream media coverage of Bitcoin in China, the growth of Bitcoin interest products, how GBTC is viewed in Asia and more.

