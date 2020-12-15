Interview: Niall Ferguson On Bitcoin And Financial Evolution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qmp566YCNcM

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Bitcoin In Asia,” Niall Ferguson joins host John Riggins for a wide-ranging conversation about Bitcoin and the evolution of finance.

Ferguson is the Milbank Family Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, a senior faculty fellow of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University and a visiting professor at Tsinghua University, Beijing. He is also the author of 15 books, including “The Ascent of Money” and writes a regular column for Bloomberg Opinion.

In this episode, Ferguson discussed his recent Bloomberg piece “Bitcoin Is Winning the Covid-19 Monetary Revolution” and discussed the history of financial evolution, including how the current iteration of that evolution is playing out between China and the U.S. and how he views Bitcoin in that context. He also discussed the qualities that make Bitcoin a significant advance and the broader importance of decentralization and sovereignty.

Learn more about Ferguson through his website and Twitter account.

