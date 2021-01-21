Interview: Making Bitcoin Accessible For Everyone With Randy McMillian

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qQCYxOfM-U&feature=youtu.be

For this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Meet The Taco Plebs,” I was joined by Randy McMillian (@RandyMcMillan), a fellow pleb that I met on “Bitcoin Kindergarten” who has been sharing some good knowledge and wisdom on that show lately.

In this episode, we discussed certain interesting topics in Bitcoin that McMillan is most fond of, including repricing time. One very interesting topic that we got into was ditching the old fiat way of telling time (calendar year) and pursuing a new method: telling time by blocks. This is an interesting concept that I think has already caught on among Bitcoiners on Twitter as I’ve seen ongoing discussions about it. It’s a pretty cosmic idea but definitely not impossible to pull off.

McMillan also shared a project he’s working on, for which he is researching Bitcoin accessibility for the visually impaired. He is currently researching Bitcoin usage for not only the visually impaired, but also the tactile impaired and dyslexic. Bitcoin is for everyone and that obviously includes the partially/fully blind, and McMillan wants to make Bitcoin easy to use for them.

You can support McMillan’s project here.

Below are some of McMillan’s most interest thoughts shared during the interview. And be sure to check out the full episode for more.

How Did You Find Bitcoin And Fall Down The Rabbit Hole?

I was walking down the street one day and tripped over an OpenDime, then Googled OpenDime and fell down the Bitcoin Rabbit hole!

How Has Bitcoin Changed Your Life?

It gives me hope for humanity — Bitcoin is a catalyst for people to understand how they have been enslaved, Bitcoin offers a contrast to the existing system — the juxtaposition to the current system helps illustrate the fraud that people have been conditioned to think is normal.

Money and timekeeping are at the heart of every civilization — Bitcoin offers an alternative to both of these. Fiat money is a control system — it is important to understand that fiat time is also a control system.

What Do You Consider To Be The Most Amazing Thing About Bitcoin?

The way the game theory scales in P2P relationships — whether it is person to person or nation to nation.

How Would You Advise Someone To Learn About Bitcoin? What Are Your Favorite Podcasts, Articles And Books?

New people should prioritize securing their bitcoin for the long haul.

The technological/philosophical/economic aspects of bitcoin can be overwhelming. I like to emphasize "Secure your ticket on the life raft first!" Everything else can follow after that!

https://www.lopp.net/

https://mattodell.keybase.pub/index.html

“Bitcoin and Markets,” Ansel Linder

“Tales From The Crypt”

“Stephan Livera”

What Is Your Best Bitcoin Pitch?

They can turn your bank account off with the flip of a switch. What are you going to do about it?

