Interview: How To Store Your Bitcoin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2MLHljo-XU&feature=youtu.be

Listen To This Episode:

This week for the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," Christian Keroles sat down with long-time Bitcoiner and builder Douglas Bakkum. Bakkum is the CEO and cofounder of hardware wallet manufacturer Shift Crypto. He and his team have been working hard from very early on to create a hardware wallet experience that is suitable for newbies but has the most important advanced features for maximum sovereignty, safety and trustlessness.

This was a very wide-ranging conversation covering Bakkum's history, the inspiration for Shift Crypto, the BitBox02 and all about bitcoin cold storage and custody.

The conversation got pretty technical, covering the nuances around wallet UX and new innovations around multisig. Bakkum is hopeful for the future of multisig but is also skeptical of folks embracing it too early. There are still lots of kinks that need to be ironed out, according to Bakkum, even though Bitcoin multisig has gotten immensely better.

