Interview: How Bitcoin Works Today And Tomorrow With Nik Bhatia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbQosNqjyHM&feature=youtu.be

Listen To This Episode:

Nik Bhatia, famous Bitcoin thinker and economist, joined this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast to discuss the recent corporate bond MicroStrategy issued to buy more bitcoin. Bhatia has a deep history in the bond world, and he explained that this is just the beginning of bond issuance for Bitcoin purposes, emphasizing that corporations can issue bonds for any purpose that they can justify to investors.

Then he dove into his new book, "Layered Money," which is currently available for preorder. Bhatia explained how the current monetary system has been built in layers and how bitcoin is the first new asset that lives completely outside of the current system.

Lastly, Bhatia answered some cosmic questions about the future of money and what a Bitcoin-based financial system looks like.

Topics discussed in this episode include:

The fact that bitcoin is such a unique asset because it is not a liability on someone else's balance sheet

MicroStrategy buying bitcoin and what that means for the bond market

People call it a "speculative attack," but Bhatia calls it "arbitrage"

The fact that we can see many types of companies issuing bonds to buy bitcoin and their reasoning will completely vary

Atomic swaps that make all crypto assets interoperable

Bitcoin exists outside of the system and that is why we can build on it

Find Nik Bhatia on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.