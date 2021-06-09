Markets

Interview: Greg Foss On Bitcoin In The Macroeconomic Landscape

Bitcoin Magazine
Greg Foss joined the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” to discuss how BTC fits into the macroeconomic landscape.

This podcast episode was recorded as a primer for Greg Foss’ appearance on the Bitcoin 2021 “The Bitcoin Macro Landscape Panel.” If you couldn’t make the conference, be sure to catch the Bitcoin 2021 YouTube live stream for day one and for day two.

In this podcast recorded on May 25, Bitcoin Magazine Head of Research Dylan LeClair had a discussion with credit market expert Greg Foss to discuss the macroeconomic landscape surrounding bitcoin.

Foss has over 30 years of experience in credit markets, and his breadth of knowledge was put on full display during the podcast as the two discussed leverage in the financial system; investment strategies and hedging optionality using a small, long VOL allocation with a majority bitcoin position; and bitcoin as the ultimate solution to the fiat ponzi. The two also discussed the recent event of legendary macro investor Ray Dalio saying that he would rather own bitcoin than a bond, and what that means for the investment community.

This discussion is not one you want to miss. For more of Foss’ work, check out his report tilted, “Why Every Fixed Income Investor Needs To Consider Bitcoin As Portfolio Insurance,” and tune into his panel discussion with Preston Pysh, Jeff Booth, Mark Yusko and Trey Lockerbie from the main stage at Bitcoin 2021 in Miami.

