Interview: Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar And Building On Bitcoin

This week, on the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles sat down with long-time Bitcoiner and co-founder of the RSK Bitcoin sidechain Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar. RSK has been live on top of Bitcoin since 2018 and has been quietly building a fantastic ecosystem of wallets, decentralized order books, bitcoin-backed stablecoins and more. The projects being built on and enabled by RSK have been generating an incredible amount of hype in the Bitcoin community and they are all enabled by the RSK sidechain.

RSK is merge mined with bitcoin and leverages bitcoin as it's own native currency. Bitcoin has to be pegged into the RSK chain and Zaldívar's team is working on greatly improving the UX and wait time for a trustless peg between BTC and RBTC. Keroles and Zaldívar discussed how Bitcoiners can easily and trustlessly peg into the RSK chain and start taking advantage of all of the applications built on RSK. There are several user-friendly wallets, including Edge Wallet that allows for a non-technical user to get access to RBTC.

In this interview, it was made very clear that Zaldívar and his team are true Bitcoiners who are building with Bitcoin's best interests in mind. Because the RSK team is located in Argentina and throughout LATAM, it has a very close perspective on the struggles and needs of the unbanked and underbanked. RSK is building the decentralized infrastructure needed to sustain a financial system completely on blockchains.

