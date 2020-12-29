Interview: Developing Bitcoin With John Newbery

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1niI-S-OkOo&feature=youtu.be

In this very special episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," Christian Keroles sat down with Bitcoin Core contributor John Newbery to discuss Newbery's new Bitcoin development initiative, Brink.dev.

Brink is striving to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States enabling Americans to donate to Bitcoin development in a tax-advantaged way. Brink will be writing grants to Bitcoin projects as well as training promising Bitcoin developers in its fellowship program.

Keroles then turned the conversation to the bigger picture of Bitcoin development. Newbery discussed the difference in developing Bitcoin in a bear market versus a bull market, what the Bitcoin development process looks like and how a distributed group of stakeholders can make sure that developers are working on the most important things in the protocol.

Lastly, Keroles and Newbery discussed Taproot and how it demonstrates that the Bitcoin community has improved its coordination. They also discussed the concept of ossification in the Bitcoin protocol and how developers think about Bitcoin's code.

Additional topics discussed included:

Launching Brink with Mike Schmitt

Bitcoin Optech

Becoming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

How the donation landscape is changing for Bitcoin development

Comparing and contrasting development in a bull vs. bear market

Gloria Zhao

Bitcoin and ossification

Reflecting on the taproot process

