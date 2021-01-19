Interview: Cryptograffiti On “Bitcoin Vs. The Fed”

https://youtu.be/K_Sfe2bpw3s

Listen To This Episode:

I had the opportunity to sit down with legendary Bitcoin activist/artist cryptograffiti this week to discuss his latest project, “Bitcoin Vs. The Fed.”

You have probably seen cryptograffiti’s art before. He's well known for his mosaic pictures of Hal Finney and JPMorgan Chase & Co. boss Jamie Dimon, but he's best known for his art piece “United Nodes Of Bitcoin,” which depicts a U.S. $1 bill with a hooded George Washington and subtle nods to Bitcoin propaganda throughout.

In our conversation, cryptograffiti explained his inspiration for “United Nodes Of Bitcoin” and how “Bitcoin Vs. The Fed” is phase two of that project. “Bitcoin Vs. The Fed” is a project that he bootstrapped to place on billboards in Federal Reserve cities, with Bitcoin propaganda depicted on the backside of the U.S. dollar. He had great success when he launched “United Nodes Of Bitcoin” back in 2015 and has been planning this project since then.

He told me that he wanted to spread the message in the Fed’s backyard and share the idea of sound money with people who might not be as exposed to Bitcoin as folks in more affluent areas. He’s one of the most O.G. Bitcoin artist out there and he is excited for 2021. He has his hands in a couple of projects that could bring NFT-style art to Bitcoin and, with that, a flood of artists.

Cryptograffiti wrapped up the podcast with a positive message to Bitcoin artists out there, telling them to keep on creating. I can’t wait to see what’s up his sleeve next!

