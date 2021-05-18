Interview: Bullish On Bitcoin Zoomers With Atlas HODL

The youthful bitcoiner is used to hard work, and therefore understands the value of his holdings.

For this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Meet The Taco Plebs,” I was joined by Atlas HODL (@AtlasHodl), a sat-stacking hustler and Bitcoin zoomer.

This is my last episode hosting “Meet The Taco Plebs” and I co-hosted it with Casey, who will be taking over as host of the show. Our fellow team member Tyler will also be hosting episodes for this podcast, so stay tuned for that!

This interview started off with Atlas’ rabbit hole story in early 2020. He found Bitcoin during the start of the pandemic when he couldn't travel because of restrictions, and couldn't work. He knew he had to make money out of this bad situation, turning it into a good situation. So he Googled investments, looking for the best one and ultimately found Bitcoin.

Atlas shared the legendary story from last year when many Bitcoiners came together and donated to Atlas’ sats in an attempt to make him a full coiner. After Atlas was gifted many sats, he tweeted and asked people to stop donating because he had enough, but the community didn't listen. They were determined to make Atlas a full coiner, and they did. Now Atlas is a strong HODLer and a determined Bitcoiner.

He shared how Bitcoin has changed his life for the better, allowing him to upgrade his living situation and eat better food. This also has allowed him to focus on improving himself by reading, working out and learning to code. He sees the opportunity that Bitcoin has given him and is taking full advantage to become the best person he can possibly be. This is the stuff that I admire and separates Bitcoiners from others.

Atlas talked about Strike and other Layer 2 applications that he’s bullish on and how that can improve the life of people in his home country of Colombia. We discussed how Bitcoin makes people more peaceful and how powerful of a tool Bitcoin is, resulting in less violence and more cooperation.

We also discussed Atlas’ future plans and what he has in mind for his foreseeable future. Everything he was saying made me realize that he has good mental strength, conviction and is stopping at nothing to get what he wants out of life. This young zoomer is going to do big things in the future, and I couldn’t be more bullish on him.

Below are some of Atlas’ most interesting thoughts shared during the interview. And be sure to check out the full episode for more.

How Did You Find Bitcoin And Fall Down The Rabbit Hole?

Long story short, I just came up from a really low period in my life, I wanted to give myself a new start, so I began researching on Google about investments, about which properties make an asset valuable, so I realized if I could avoid Colombian inflation, I could stack up some good money, but given the amount of money I could do this with in a safe way, the only thing that made sense to me was Bitcoin, and from then I just kept learning about it until I became toxic AF.

How Has Bitcoin Changed Your Life?

It pretty much gave me a new life where I didn't have to be involved in any types of nonsense, and for a regular Colombian, a year's worth of minimum wage is a considerable amount of money ($2,500) so being the owner of a whole coin and watching it climb from $6,200 to $62,000 has been more than surreal, this is something that let me change the course of my life completely into a safe environment for me and my family. Now I couldn't be any more optimistic for my future. (I’m in the slow and painful process of learning how to code and learning all the math that I don't know, so I can get a decent job and move out of my country.)

What Is The Most Amazing Thing About Bitcoin To You?

There's something very profound and special about the first asset that is 100% property of the individual, on a network that is 100% property of the people.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In The Bitcoin Space?

Mostly looking forward to new apps, and Layer 2 technologies that can help people adopt the Bitcoin standard, so they can empower themselves.

What Is Your Price Prediction For The End Of 2021 And The End Of 2030?

You already know we're going to $1 million this cycle, baby. As for 2030? I don’t know, I’ll guess it’s going up forever, $20 million doesn’t sound too crazy, right? Ha ha.

