Banking

Interview: Brady Swenson, Growing With Bitcoin

Contributor
Christian Keroles Bitcoin Magazine
Published
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1MZCOIITn4&feature=youtu.be

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," I sat down with Swan Bitcoin employee number three and head of education Brady Swenson, aka CitizenBitcoin. Swenson is also the host of one of the best Bitcoin podcasts out there, the "Citizen Bitcoin Podcast."

We talked about how Swenson navigated his way from being a Bitcoin newbie to becoming a prominent podcaster and entrepreneur in the bitcoin ecosystem. Swenson encouraged Bitcoin newbies to get involved with the Bitcoin community and explained how Swan Bitcoin hirers exclusively based on the work they see on Bitcoin Twitter. Every member of Swan's all-star team has first built a reputation online in the greater Bitcoin community.

The podcast then took a more cosmic turn when Swenson and I started talking about our favorite subject: the Bitcoin renaissance. Swenson sees Bitcoin as the ultimate tool to re-unleash human innovation and free us of our endless toils. Bitcoin is the most powerful narrative in the world, we are just witnesses to its great assent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy Markets Politics Policy & Regulation Taxes

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: How payments have transformed banking #sgfintechfest

    From 0 to 50%. CFTE Co-Founder & CEO Huy Nguyen Trieu joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how payments have transformed banking. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 11, 2020

    Bitcoin Magazine

    Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

    Learn More

    More from Bitcoin Magazine

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular