Interview: Brady Swenson, Growing With Bitcoin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1MZCOIITn4&feature=youtu.be

Listen To This Episode:

On this episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," I sat down with Swan Bitcoin employee number three and head of education Brady Swenson, aka CitizenBitcoin. Swenson is also the host of one of the best Bitcoin podcasts out there, the "Citizen Bitcoin Podcast."

We talked about how Swenson navigated his way from being a Bitcoin newbie to becoming a prominent podcaster and entrepreneur in the bitcoin ecosystem. Swenson encouraged Bitcoin newbies to get involved with the Bitcoin community and explained how Swan Bitcoin hirers exclusively based on the work they see on Bitcoin Twitter. Every member of Swan's all-star team has first built a reputation online in the greater Bitcoin community.

The podcast then took a more cosmic turn when Swenson and I started talking about our favorite subject: the Bitcoin renaissance. Swenson sees Bitcoin as the ultimate tool to re-unleash human innovation and free us of our endless toils. Bitcoin is the most powerful narrative in the world, we are just witnesses to its great assent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.