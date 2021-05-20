Interview: Bitcoin In Congress With Warren Davidson

Representative Warren Davidson joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss bitcoin, Congress and the "Token Taxonomy Act."

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Congressman Warren Davidson of Ohio! Congressman Davidson burst into the Bitcoin scene in 2019 when, in a congressional hearing, he mentioned the difference between Bitcoin and “shitcoins,” putting the term shitcoin in the official congressional record.

Rep. Davidson has a history in the military and then as an entrepreneur which has greatly shaped his worldview and his understanding of the current fiat monetary and banking system. He recognizes the importance of sound money in a free society and why Bitcoin is well aligned with American values.

Rep. Davidson is on a financial services committee in Congress and is working hard to create more regulatory clarity for cryptocurrency in general in an effort to make America as competitive as possible for Bitcoin businesses to thrive. Rep. Davidson is acutely aware of how difficult it is today for a Bitcoin business to operate in the United States because of the lack of clarity and the purposely negligent attitude from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Rep. Davidson is a coauthor of the “Token Taxonomy Act,” which is supposed to bring an enormous amount of clarity and recognition of cryptocurrencies to the U.S. legal system. The act is still in early stages and Warren is fighting to get it the attention that it deserves.

Please enjoy this wide-ranging and fascinating conversation with Congressman Warren Davidson.

