Interview: Bitcoin Adoption With Quontic Bank

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdrUZmPGMq8&feature=youtu.be

Listen To This Episode:

This week for the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles sat down with CEO of Quontic Bank Steven Schnall to discuss Quontic's recent move to offer a bitcoin-back debit card. The bitcoin-back debit card offer users 1.5 percent cash back on their purchases in the form of bitcoin. This represents Quontic's first official cryptocurrency product and a massive step for Bitcoin's financialization as Quontic is firmly a legacy banking institution.

Schnall and Keroles discussed Quontic's history and mission-driven purpose, as well as Schnall's personal adventures mining cryptocurrency and buying bitcoin many years ago. Schnall believes that Bitcoin is a new economic paradigm and that every financial institution will begin offering Bitcoin-related product in the coming decade.

The two also discussed the following topics:

Schnall's Bitcoin history

Why Quontic was created

Quontic Bank's mission-oriented business

Evolutions in bitcoin custody

Bitcoin as a hard money

Creating the bitcoin-back debit card product

What is next for Quontic Bank and Bitcoin

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.