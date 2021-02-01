Interview: Alejandro De La Torre On Hash Rate-Backed Tokens And Taproot

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJHI_iTOk5Q

Listen To This Episode:

This episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Bitcoin In Asia” featured Alejandro De La Torre, vice president at Poolin. De La Torre and Poolin are managing taprootactivation.com to improve on the communication and transparency of the Taproot activation process specifically. Poolin has also recently launched a live-traded, hash rate-backed token, one that represents 1 terahash of hash rate in its own mining operation.

De La Torre has been in the Bitcoin data and mining space since 2014 when he founded SendChat, later acquired by wallet and data service Blocktrail, where he led business development until it was acquired by Bitmain. Inside of Bitmain, De La Torre co-founded BTC.com, and led its European office during the SegWit upgrade process. Now, back with former BTC.com colleagues at Poolin, De La Torre leads its global business development.

He discussed Poolin’s hash rate-backed token and why it is gaining traction as a novel market entrant and the progress of taprootactivation.com and what comes next in the activation process. De La Torre also shared his thoughts on recent news in North America around DCG’s Foundry and Blockstream, as well as Bitmain’s split and how he sees the prospects for each separate entity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.