Intervest Offices & Warehouses (EBR:INTO) Price Target Increased by 15.71% to 20.66

The average one-year price target for Intervest Offices & Warehouses (EBR:INTO) has been revised to 20.66 / share. This is an increase of 15.71% from the prior estimate of 17.85 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.02% from the latest reported closing price of 20.05 / share.

Intervest Offices & Warehouses Maintains 7.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 12.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intervest Offices & Warehouses. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTO is 0.05%, a decrease of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 1,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 311K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTO by 24.42% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 125K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTO by 27.53% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 117K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 103K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTO by 29.50% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTO by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.