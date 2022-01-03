US Markets
Interval between Moderna COVID-19 vaccine second shot and booster still six months -FDA

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The interval between receiving a second dose of Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose remains unchanged at six months, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Monday.

"Right now if you got J&J you get a booster after two months, if you got Pfizer as your primary series you can get a booster at five months or beyond, if you got Moderna you can get a booster at six months or beyond whatever you decide to get a booster of," Woodcock said on a press call.

