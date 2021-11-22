Intertrust receives multiple bids for its shares

Contributor
Piotr Lipinski Reuters
Published

Dutch financial services company Intertrust said on Monday multiple entities have expressed interest in acquiring its shares.

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company Intertrust INTER.AS said on Monday multiple entities have expressed interest in acquiring its shares.

The offer prices ranged up to 22 euros per share, the company said.

At the Amsterdam stock exchange, Intertrust shares closed at 17.50 euros on Monday.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

((piotr.lipinski@thomsonreuters.com; Gdansk Newsroom: +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More