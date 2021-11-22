Intertrust receives multiple bids for its shares

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company Intertrust INTER.AS said on Monday multiple entities have expressed interest in acquiring its shares.

The offer prices ranged up to 22 euros per share, the company said.

At the Amsterdam stock exchange, Intertrust shares closed at 17.50 euros on Monday.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)

