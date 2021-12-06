Intertrust agrees to 1.8 bln euro takeover bid from CSC

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Dutch financial services company Intertrust has agreed to a takeover bid by corporate services firm CSC for around 1.8 billion euros ($2.03 billion), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company Intertrust INTER.AS has agreed to a takeover bid by corporate services firm CSC for around 1.8 billion euros ($2.03 billion), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The all cash-offer values Intertrust shares at 20 euros each, they said, and the offer should be completed in the second half of next year.

($1 = 0.8863 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Richard Pullin)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More