Intertrust agrees to 1.8 bln euro takeover bid from CSC

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company Intertrust INTER.AS has agreed to a takeover bid by corporate services firm CSC for around 1.8 billion euros ($2.03 billion), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The all cash-offer values Intertrust shares at 20 euros each, they said, and the offer should be completed in the second half of next year.

($1 = 0.8863 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Richard Pullin)

