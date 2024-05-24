News & Insights

Intertek Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Intertek (GB:ITRK) has released an update.

Intertek Group PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with significant majority votes in favor for key decisions, including the approval of the Annual Report, Directors’ Remuneration policy, and the final dividend payment. Shareholders showed strong support for the election and re-election of board members and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company auditor. The meeting demonstrated shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic financial decisions.

