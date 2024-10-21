Intertek Group downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital downgraded Intertek Group (IKTSF) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of 5,000 GBp, down from 52,000 GBp. The firm believes the shares are at fair value given a less certain outlook for fiscal 2025.

