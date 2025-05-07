Is INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

INTERTEK GP is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 270 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. INTERTEK GP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IKTSY's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, IKTSY has moved about 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that INTERTEK GP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SPX Technologies (SPXC). The stock has returned 2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies' current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, INTERTEK GP belongs to the Business - Information Services industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.7% this year, meaning that IKTSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SPX Technologies, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 129-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved -6.3% so far this year.

INTERTEK GP and SPX Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

