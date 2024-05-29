Intertek CEO Acquires Shares Post-Incentive Plan

Intertek (GB:ITRK) has released an update.

Intertek Group PLC has disclosed that CEO André Lacroix has acquired 4,807 shares after the vesting of awards under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan, with a post-transaction holding of 526,129 shares, representing 0.32599% of the company. The transaction, which included cash settlement for taxes and National Insurance, occurred on the London Stock Exchange with shares priced at £50.4016 each.

