News & Insights

Stocks

Intertek CEO Acquires Shares Post-Incentive Plan

May 29, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intertek (GB:ITRK) has released an update.

Intertek Group PLC has disclosed that CEO André Lacroix has acquired 4,807 shares after the vesting of awards under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan, with a post-transaction holding of 526,129 shares, representing 0.32599% of the company. The transaction, which included cash settlement for taxes and National Insurance, occurred on the London Stock Exchange with shares priced at £50.4016 each.

For further insights into GB:ITRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IKTSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.