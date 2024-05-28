News & Insights

Intertek Announces Board Member Departure

May 28, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Intertek (GB:ITRK) has released an update.

Intertek Group PLC has announced that Gill Rider, a Non-Executive Director for nearly nine years, has stepped down from the Board as of May 24, 2024. No severance payment will be made to Gill Rider beyond her regular director’s fee up to the termination date. Intertek, a leading provider of Total Quality Assurance to various industries, operates over 1,000 laboratories and offices across more than 100 countries, aiming to ensure quality, safety, and sustainability in their clients’ operations and supply chains.

