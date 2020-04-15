Intersect Posts Preliminary Q1 Results, Withdraws '20 View

Intersect ENT, Inc. XENT recently announced preliminary revenue results for first-quarter 2020.Management will provide additional information in conjunction with the release of its first-quarter financial results, expected around mid-May.

The stock fell 13.6% from Apr 13 to Apr 14.

Intersect projects first-quarter 2020 revenues in the band of $19.5-$19.8 million, compared to $26.7 million reported in the first quarter of 2019. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $26.7 million.

Moreover, as of Mar 31, 2020, cash and marketable securities are projected in the range of $87-$88 million.

2020 Guidance

Right now, the company cannot gauge the extent or duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its financial and operating results. Intersect strongly expects the impact from current government policies, including the suspension of global elective procedures, to substantially dampen its revenues in the second quarter of 2020 and probably beyond it as well. Hence, it withdrew its guidance for 2020, which was issued on Feb 24.

COVID-19 Update

Management noted that prior to the coronavirus outbreak, on account of efforts to enhance commercial execution and improve market access infrastructure, the company’s first-quarter 2020 sales were in line with expectations. However, with the implementation of various COVID-19 restrictions, sales declined throughout March. The company’s business will continue to be affected by hospitals’ suspension of elective surgical procedures and reduced ENT office visits.

Damage-Control Measures

As a response to the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic, the company has taken some key steps to maintain business momentum and provide support to customers. These include protection of health and safety of its employees, maintaining customer focus and reducing costs.

Price Performance

The stock has underperformed its industry over the past three months. The stock has lost 59.1% compared with the 12.5% decline registered by the industry.

