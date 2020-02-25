Intersect ENT (XENT) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

Intersect ENT Inc. XENT reported fourth-quarter 2019 loss per share of 25 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. However, the reported loss is significantly wider than the year-ago loss of 16 cents.



Full-year loss per share was $1.37, significantly wider than the year-ago loss of 76 cents. However, the metric was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss per share of $1.48.



Revenues in Detail



Reported revenues in the fourth quarter declined 3.1% year over year to $31.8 million but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The year-over-year downside resulted from lower unit sales of the PROPEL product portfolio. However, SINUVA contributed 4% to fourth-quarter 2019 revenues.

For the year, revenues were $109.1 million, reflecting a 0.6% increase from the year-ago period. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The year-over-year upside resulted from growth in the adoption of SINUVA, which contributed 4% to 2019 revenues.

Margins



Cost of sales was $7.2 million in the reported quarter, up 13.1% year over year. Gross profit declined 7.1% to $24.5 million. Gross margin was 77.3%, reflecting a contraction of 326 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 3.5% to $27.2 million in the quarter under review. Research and development expenses were $5.8 million, up 1.5% year over year. Adjusted operating expenses were $33.1 million in the fourth quarter, up 3.1% year over year.



The company reported adjusted operating loss of $8.5 million, wider than the year-ago adjusted operating loss of $5.7 million.



Cash Position



Intersect ENT exited the year with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $90.6 million compared with $100.8 million at the end of 2018.



2020 Guidance



Intersect ENT issued revenue guidance with its preliminary results on Jan 13, 2020. The company reiterated its revenue expectations for the year at $115-$119 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $117.6 million.



The company expects quarterly revenue growth to improve throughout the year, with first-quarter 2020 revenues likely to be flat compared with the first quarter of 2019.



Gross margin is estimated to be 70-75%. However, quarterly margins are expected to decline in the first half of the year before improving.



Operating expenses are expected to be between $141 million and $145 million.



Our Take



Intersect ENT ended the year on a disappointing note, with a wider net loss per share along with a year-over-year decline in revenues.



However, we are upbeat about the company's revenue growth on the increased adoption of the SINUVA Sinus Implant. Management is optimistic that a renewed focus on PROPEL market development should enhance SINUVA product access. The increase in customer adoption of SINUVA buoys optimism as well.



However, the pending J code reimbursement rate from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for 10% of the population covered under Medicaid and Medicare is disappointing. Declining year-over-year revenues, resulting from lower sales of the PROPEL product portfolio, and wider loss per share are other headwinds for the company.



