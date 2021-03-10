Intersect ENT (XENT) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Top

Intersect ENT Inc. XENT reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of 54 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents as well as the year-ago adjusted loss of 25 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude the impact of certain restructuring costs.

Full-year adjusted net loss was $2.05, wider than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of $1.89 and the year-ago loss of $1.37 per share.

Revenues in Detail

Reported revenues in the fourth quarter declined 11.1% year over year to $28.2 million but exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. While there was year-over-year decline in sales, sequentially it increased approximately 24% on continued recovery in PROPEL, growth in SINUVA and initial sales of the company’s newly acquired Fiagon products.

For 2020, net sales were $80.6 million, down 26% from the year-ago comparable period but ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. The decline was the result of hospitals suspending elective procedures and reduced ENT office visits related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Margins

Cost of sales was $8.7 million in the reported quarter, up 20.6% year over year. Gross profit declined 20.4% to $19.5 million. Gross margin was 69.2%, reflecting a significant contraction of 811 basis points (bps) year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 14.4% to $31.2 million in the quarter under review. Research and development expenses were $5.6 million, down 3.3% year over year. Adjusted operating expenses were $36.8 million in the fourth quarter, down 11.3% year over year.

The company reported adjusted operating loss of $17.3 million, wider than the year-ago adjusted operating loss of $8.5 million.

Cash Position

Intersect ENT exited 2020 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $88 million compared with $90.6 million at the end of 2019.

Outlook

Despite the continuing uncertainties related to the pandemic, the company expects to grow revenues in 2021 relative to 2019 (the pre-pandemic level). This assumption is based on the current and anticipated elective procedure volumes and referral trends. Anticipating recovery of elective procedures combined with a significant increase in the number of individuals vaccinated against COVID-19, Intersect ENT currently expects 2021 revenues to be in the range of $116-$120 million and gross margins to return to the low-to-mid 70% range. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 revenues is pegged at $120 million.

Our Take

Intersect ENT reported mixed results for the fourth-quarter of 2020. Revenues declined year over year as a result of hospitals suspending elective surgical procedures, and significantly reduced ENT office visits. Significant contraction in gross margin and a higher adjusted operating loss are discouraging as well.

On a positive note, the company noted that PROPEL, SINUVA andFiagonproduct lines are gaining momentum. The 2021 revenue expectation is showing growth over the 2019 level.

