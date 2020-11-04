Intersect ENT (XENT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Intersect ENT Inc. XENT reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of 34 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 44 cents as well as the year-ago adjusted loss of 41 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude the impact of losses on transaction costsand certain restructuring costs.

Revenues in Detail

Reported revenues in the third quarter declined 5.8% year over year to $22.7 million but exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The year-over-year downside resulted from suspension of elective surgical procedures by hospitals and limited ENT office visits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenues from the PROPEL product line were $21.1 million in the quarter.

Margins

Cost of sales was $7.8 million in the reported quarter, up 60.9% year over year. Gross profit declined 22.4% to $14.9 million. Gross margin was 65.5%, reflecting a significant contraction of 1426 basis points (bps) year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 17.9% to $21.7 million in the quarter under review. Research and development expenses were $4.6 million, down 25.9% year over year. Adjusted operating expenses were $26.3 million in the third quarter, down 19.4% year over year.

The company reported adjusted operating loss of $11.4 million, narrower than the year-ago adjusted operating loss of $13.4 million.

Cash Position

Intersect ENT exited the third quarter of 2020 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $130.7 million compared with $135.8 million at the end of the second quarter.

Outlook

Intersect ENT withdrew its 2020 guidance on Apr 23 due to uncertainties associated with the pandemic.

However, based on third-quarter elective procedure volumes and referral trends improvements, the company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be 85% to 90% of the year-ago quarter’s revenues. Also, it expects revenues to grow in 2021 relative to 2019. Intersect ENT also expects gross margin levels to return to the low-70% range by the end of 2020.

Our Take

Intersect ENT ended the third quarter with better-than-expected numbers. However, revenues declined year over year as a result of hospitals suspending elective surgical procedures, and significantly reduced ENT office visits. Significant contraction in gross margin and a higher adjusted operating loss are discouraging as well.

On a positive note, the company noted that PROPEL implants are gaining momentum and recapturing procedure volume following the drop in elective sinus procedures due to COVID-19. The company noted that based on its cost-reduction initiatives, sequential revenue growth and raising of $65 million capital announced in May, the company continues to believe it has adequate capital to operate effectively through 2022.

