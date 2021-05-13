Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

There's been a notable change in appetite for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares in the week since its first-quarter report, with the stock down 17% to US$17.62. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 54% toUS$0.61 per share. Revenues of US$24m did beat expectations by 3.3%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Intersect ENT after the latest results. NasdaqGM:XENT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Intersect ENT's eight analysts is for revenues of US$119.6m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 41% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 21% to US$1.79. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$119.4m and losses of US$1.56 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a notable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$22.88, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Intersect ENT analyst has a price target of US$32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Intersect ENT's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 57% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.7% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Intersect ENT is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Intersect ENT. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$22.88, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Intersect ENT. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Intersect ENT going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Intersect ENT that you should be aware of.

