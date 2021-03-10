Stocks
XENT

Intersect ENT Dips 4% On Wider-Than-Expected 4Q Loss, Beats On Revenues

Contributor
Priti Ramgarhia TipRanks
Published

Intersect ENT dropped 4.4% after the medical device company reported a worse-than-feared loss in the fourth quarter. However, revenues topped analysts’ expectations.

Intersect ENT (XENT) incurred an adjusted loss of $0.54 per share in 4Q, compared to the $0.32 loss per share estimated by analysts. Total sales generated in the quarter amounted to $28.23 million, versus the consensus estimate of $27.92 million.

Nonetheless, total revenues declined 11.3% year-over-year, impacted by lower PROPEL revenue due to the impact of COVID-19 on elective sinus procedures. However, increased SINUVA revenue partly mitigated the decline.

Intersect ENT President and CEO Thomas A. West said, “We are well-positioned to return to growth in 2021 by building on the strength of PROPEL, SINUVA, and our expanding product portfolio while targeting office-based procedures and increasing our international market presence.” (See Intersect ENT stock analysis on TipRanks)

For 2021, the company projects total revenue to land between $116 million to $120 million, and gross margins to be in the range of low-to-mid 70%.

Following the 4Q results, BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $32 (44.4% upside potential) on the stock.

The analyst expects “upside to FY21 expectations when considering the composition of XENT’s reformed business from multiple product families; PROPEL, SINUVA, Fiagon, and PROPEL in-office and OUS.”

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 2 analysts suggesting a Buy and 2 analysts recommending a Hold. The average analyst price target of $28 implies more than 26% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased almost 22% over the past six months.

Related News:
Sotera Health’s 4Q Results Beat Analysts’ Expectations As Sales Outperform; Street Says Buy
Benefitfocus’ 1Q Sales Outlook Misses Estimates After 4Q Beat
Castle Biosciences Sinks 6% On Wider-Than-Expected 4Q Loss, Sales Top Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XENT

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More