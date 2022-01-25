Markets
Intersect ENT: Real-world Data Support Use Of PROPEL In Patients Undergoing Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

(RTTNews) - Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) reported positive results of an observational, cohort study using real-world evidence data from adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with or without nasal polyps who underwent endoscopic sinus surgery. The company said the results showed that patients receiving PROPEL sinus implants following sinus surgery had lower healthcare resource utilization over a postoperative period of 18 months compared with patients who did not receive an implant.

"We intend to incorporate these findings into our ongoing discussions with payers as we strive to increase patient and physician access to PROPEL in appropriate populations," said Thomas West, CEO of Intersect ENT.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

