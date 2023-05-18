InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit (IIPZF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIPZF is 0.36%, an increase of 22.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 5,179K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.97% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 11.71. The forecasts range from a low of 6.91 to a high of $13.21. The average price target represents an increase of 37.97% from its latest reported closing price of 8.49.

The projected annual revenue for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 218MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PURCX - PGIM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUND Class C holds 902K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 36.71% over the last quarter.

BLRCX - Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund Class C holds 837K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 1.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 756K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 8.19% over the last quarter.

SREAX - PGIM Select Real Estate Fund holds 489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 40.86% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 327K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 9.24% over the last quarter.

