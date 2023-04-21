InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit (IIPZF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 30, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIPZF is 0.31%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 6,358K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.97% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is $11.71. The forecasts range from a low of $6.91 to a high of $13.21. The average price target represents an increase of 37.97% from its latest reported closing price of $8.49.

The projected annual revenue for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is $218MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGETX - Global Real Estate Portfolio Class II holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 28.85% over the last quarter.

BLRCX - Brookfield Global Listed Real Estate Fund Class C holds 837K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 1.09% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 936K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 10.05% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 29K shares. No change in the last quarter.

