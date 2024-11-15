News & Insights

Interra Resources Strives for SGX Compliance and Expands into Renewables

November 15, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Interra Resources Ltd. (SG:5GI) has released an update.

Interra Resources Ltd, a Singapore-based petroleum exploration and production company, is actively working to meet the Singapore Exchange’s requirements for removal from its watch-list by December 2024. Meanwhile, the company is diversifying into renewable energy projects, including a wood pellet plant in Indonesia and a solar farm in Sabah, enhancing its growth prospects. Shareholders are advised to stay updated on further developments as Interra navigates these strategic initiatives.

