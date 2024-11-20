News & Insights

Interra Resources Partners with Sany for Solar Ventures

November 20, 2024 — 11:13 pm EST

Interra Resources Ltd. (SG:5GI) has released an update.

Interra Resources Limited has entered into a legally binding agreement with Sany Silicon Energy to explore opportunities for developing solar farms in Indonesia. This partnership aims to tender for 21 solar farm projects announced by PT PLN Nusantara Power. The collaboration could involve joint ventures, highlighting Interra’s strategic move into renewable energy projects.

