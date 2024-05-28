Interra Resources Explores Indonesian JV Opportunities

Interra Resources Ltd. (SG:5GI) has released an update.

Interra Resources Limited has announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding with PT Mitra Investindo Tbk to explore joint venture opportunities for developing silica concessions and downstream industries in Indonesia, including solar cell and panel manufacturing. The collaboration aims to establish a foreign investment company and is expected to foster new revenue streams and enhance shareholder value. Discussions are ongoing, and no binding agreement has been formalized yet.

For further insights into SG:5GI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.