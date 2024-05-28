News & Insights

Interra Resources Explores Indonesian JV Opportunities

Interra Resources Ltd. (SG:5GI) has released an update.

Interra Resources Limited has announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding with PT Mitra Investindo Tbk to explore joint venture opportunities for developing silica concessions and downstream industries in Indonesia, including solar cell and panel manufacturing. The collaboration aims to establish a foreign investment company and is expected to foster new revenue streams and enhance shareholder value. Discussions are ongoing, and no binding agreement has been formalized yet.

