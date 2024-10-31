Interra Acquisition Corp. Suspends Trading Amid Public Float Concerns

Interra Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7801) has released an update.

Interra Acquisition Corp. has suspended trading of its shares and warrants on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a significant share redemption reduced its public float to 11%, below the required 25%. The company has applied for a waiver to address this discrepancy and plans to take steps to comply with listing rules.

