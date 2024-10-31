News & Insights

Stocks

Interra Acquisition Corp. Suspends Trading Amid Public Float Concerns

October 31, 2024 — 09:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Interra Acquisition Corp. Class A (HK:7801) has released an update.

Interra Acquisition Corp. has suspended trading of its shares and warrants on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after a significant share redemption reduced its public float to 11%, below the required 25%. The company has applied for a waiver to address this discrepancy and plans to take steps to comply with listing rules.

For further insights into HK:7801 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.