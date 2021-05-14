Interpump posts 23% rise in Q1 core profits, sees further sales recovery in Q2

May 14 (Reuters) - Core profits at Italy's Interpump ITPG.MI rose 23% in the first quarter as sales reached and went beyond pre-pandemic levels, the world's largest maker of high pressure pumps said in a statement on Friday.

The company, which manufacturers pumps for various industrial applications including crop spraying and car washes, said earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 91.5 million euros ($110.93 million) in the period from January to March.

Sales rose 9.2% to 375.6 million euros.

"This vigorous recovery is still ongoing and will find its full expression in the second quarter", said Chairman and Founder Fulvio Montipò.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

