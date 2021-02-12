Interpump delays targets by one year on virus impact

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Interpump ITPG.MI has pushed back its three-year targets by a year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which the world's largest maker of high pressure pumps said had weighed on the entire manufacturing sector.

The company said in a statement on Friday it expects sales growing an overall 33% over the period to 2023, while its core profit margin is seen at around 22%, compared with 22.7% last year.

Interpump, which manufacturers pumps for various industrial applications including crop spraying and car washes, said its expansion strategy remained unchanged and that its growth potential was not impacted by the pandemic.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 78.8 million euros ($95.40 million) compared with 77.6 million in the same period the previous year, while sales came in at 340.1 million euros, down from 342.5 million.

($1 = 0.8260 euros)

