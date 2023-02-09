Interpublic's (IPG) Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s IPG fourth-quarter 2022 earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings (considering 26 cents from non-recurring items) came in at $1.02 and grew 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $2.55 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.2% and increased slightly on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.99 billion increased 1.8% year over year.

Shares of IPG have dropped by 3.2% in the past year compared with its industry’s 17.8% decrease.

Operating Results

The operating income in the quarter came in at $444.6 million, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The operating margin on net revenues decreased to 17.4% from 17.9% in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin on total revenues also decreased to 14.9% from 15.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITA came in at $568.4 million, increasing 15.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues increased to 22.3% from 19.3% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITA margin on total revenues jumped to 19% from 16.8% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses of $2.54 billion decreased 2.7% year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $2.55 billion, 22% down from the year-ago reported figure. Total debt was $2.92 billion reduced from the $2.96 billion reported a year ago.

For the full year 2022, IPG repurchased 10.3 million shares at an average cost of $31.0 per share totaling $320.1 million including fees. In the fourth quarter of 2022, IPG declared and paid out a common stock cash dividend of 29 cents per share for $112.2 million.

2023 Guidance

The company expects the organic net revenue to grow around 2-4%

The adjusted EBITA margin is expected to be 16.7%.

The company has also approved a dividend increase of 7% to 31 cents and a share repurchase of $350 million.

Currently, Interpublic sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

