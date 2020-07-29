Markets
IPG

Interpublic Slips To Loss In Q2; Results Beat View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) reported a second-quarter net loss available to common stockholders of $45.6 million or $0.12 per share, compared to net income of $169.5 million or $0.43 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.23 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter 2020 adjusted earnings excluded after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles of $17.6 million, after-tax restructuring charges of $87.2 million, an after-tax loss of $19.9 million on the sales of businesses and a charge of $10.0 million from a discrete tax item.

Second quarter 2020 net revenue was $1.85 billion, compared to $2.13 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenues of $1.73 billion. The organic net revenue decrease was 9.9%, while the effect of foreign currency translation was negative 2.1%, and the impact of net dispositions was negative 0.8%.

Second quarter 2020 total revenue, which includes billable expenses, was $2.03 billion, compared to $2.52 billion in 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular