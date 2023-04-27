Interpublic Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. (IPG) reported Thursday that net income available to IPG common stockholders for the first quarter declined to $126.0 million or $0.33 per share from $159.4 million or $0.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.38 per share, compared to $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter decreased 1.8 percent to $2.52 billion from $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year. Net revenue was also down 2.3 percent from last year at $2.18 billion. Organic net revenue edged down 0.2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenues of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, CEO Philippe Krakowsky said, "We continue to expect full-year organic growth at the midpoint of our range of 2% - 4%, with fully adjusted EBITA margin of 16.7%."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.