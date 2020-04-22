Markets
Interpublic Q1 Adj. Earnings Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group of Cos, Inc. (IPG) on Wednesday reported net income available to IPG common stockholders for the first quarter of $4.7 million or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $8.0 million or $0.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.11 per share, compared to $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenue for the quarter decreased 1.6 percent to $1.97 billion from $2.0 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic net revenue edged up 0.3 percent. Total revenue was flat with last year at $2.36 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.99 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

