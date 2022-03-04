Interpublic (IPG) Up on Diverse Workforce, Digital Capabilities

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG has had an impressive run on the bourses over the past year. The stock surged 33% against 8.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Interpublic recently reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% but dropped 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% but declined by a slight margin on a year-over-year basis.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote

How is IPG Doing?

Interpublic’s increasingly diverse workforce gives the company a key competitive edge. The company continues to attract, acquire and develop strategic, creative and digital talent from diverse backgrounds with a view to increase organic growth and strengthen its foothold in international markets.

The company continues to invest in technology and internationalize its digital specialist agencies to keep pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape. It has been enhancing its digital capabilities like search, social, user experience, content creation, analytics and mobile across its portfolio in order to maintain growth in the dynamic sector.

Developing and maintaining direct consumer relationships is one of Interpublic’s key growth strategies. For this, the company provides tools and assists its clients in connecting with individual customers at scale. Further, it brings together data and technology talent, along with media experts to develop software that enhances client’s marketing.

Interpublic's cash and cash equivalent balance of $3.27 billion at the end of the fourth-quarter 2021 was above the long-term debt level of $2.96 billion, underscoring that the company has enough cash to meet this debt burden.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Interpublic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN, Accenture ACN and Clean Harbors CLH.

Cross Country Healthcare sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have surged 89.1% in the past year.

Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.8% for the current year. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 25.2% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Clean Harbors carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.

CLH’s shares have jumped 15.5% in the past year.

