Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 10, before the opening bell.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

What to Expect This Time Around

Unfavorable impact of foreign currency movements, organic growth and dispositions are likely to have weighed on Interpublic’s fourth-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.23 billion, indicating a decrease of 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents, indicating a massive decline of 6.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings.

KforceKFRC has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

S&P GlobalSPGI has an Earnings ESP of +3.28% and a Zacks Rank #3.

EquifaxEFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): Free Stock Analysis Report



S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.