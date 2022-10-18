Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 21, before the opening bell.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

What to Expect This Time Around

Favorable impacts of organic net revenues, led by broad-based growth across regions, client sectors and operating units, are likely to have aided Interpublic’s top line in the third quarter of 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating an increase of 1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Rise in operating expenses is likely to have weighed on IPG’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interpublic’s earnings is pegged at 59 cents, indicating a decline of 6.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and EPS Surprise

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The price-eps-surprise | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Interpublic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which isn’t the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IT has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next year, respectively. Gartner has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

